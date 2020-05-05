Courier-Journal wins 2020 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of controversial Bevin pardons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The staff of the Courier-Journal has won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the hundreds of last-minute pardons and commutations from outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin last year.
The CJ won the breaking news category, beating out the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post.
Bevin caught heavy criticism for his more than 600 pardons and commutations of inmates, including several convicted killers, a child rapist and dozens of other violent offenders.
“This is an incredible honor rooted to three journalistic pillars: Get the story right, get it first and leave no stone unturned in reporting and telling it,” Courier Journal Editor Richard Green was quoted as saying in the CJ. “There’s never been an editor more proud of his entire staff than I am this afternoon.”
This is the Courier’s 11th Pulitzer Prize win.
