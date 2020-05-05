Crisis management team looking to stop spread of COVID-19 in LMDC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Chief of Public Services on Tuesday discussed the cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Chief Amy Hess said the department has now tested about 12 percent of the jail’s population, and have had zero positive results.
However, there has been a recent spike in cases for corrections officers.
Sixteen officers have tested positive, as the city’s resources are being moved around to make sure those 16 positions are covered.
Hess said the next step to ensure the safety of everyone inside the jail is more testing.
“What we want to do next, we really want to expedite (the testing process so we’re working with not only our own public health department, but local health care providers (and) the state to try to find ways that we can ramp up that testing,” Hess said.
Hess added that the city’s crisis management team is working to make sure situations that arise because the COVID-19 pandemic are addressed.
The team already has been in place for 50 days.
