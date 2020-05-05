Family says man killed by trooper was changing his life to be a better person for his child

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - On April 29, a traffic stop turned deadly when Indiana State Police said Trooper Clay Boley pulled over a car for a broken tail light. Inside the car was Malcom Williams, 27, and the driver, his pregnant girlfriend, Antoinnette Webb.
According to ISP, during the stop Williams gave Boley a fake name before firing at the trooper. Boley, 25, fired back. His rounds struck and killed Williams. The Williams family said they can see their son giving a fake name, but are battling with the rest.
"I'm just confused over how everything transformed from a traffic stop all the way to my son getting shot,” said Fitzgerald Williams, Malcom's father. "My son was never a shooter.”
The family said Malcom Williams' brother was killed five years ago and he recently lost six friends all to gun violence. They said that history is what has pulled him away from ever using guns as a weapon, especially against a police officer.
“You're a product of your environment where ever you grow up,” Fitzgerald Williams said. “That’s what you're going to attach yourself to."
Fitzgerald Williams didn't hide the fact that his son made mistakes. The Clark County Prosecutor said at the time of the shooting Malcom Williams had multiple charges and a warrant for escaping his home incarceration, which were dropped after his death. The cases involved his girlfriend who left message of love and wishes at his vigil.
"I'm not making an excuse for him by no means but I do know who he is and who he was and I'll stand by those words until I die,” said Fitzgerald Williams.
Tara Bryant, the mother of Malcom Williams, said his issues were in his past. Williams made a decision to change when he learned he was going to be a father. His son was born while WAVE 3 News was conducting interviews for this story.
"This is not what he deserved,” Fitzgerald Williams said.
In response to our inquiry, ISP said more information will be released after the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.