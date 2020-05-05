FORECAST: Decreasing clouds today; Patchy frost possible tonight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light rain and drizzle end this morning under mostly cloudy skies. The clouds clear through midday leaving us with sunshine for the afternoon. Expect a range in high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Temperatures slide into the 30s under mostly clear skies tonight. Some patchy frost is possible in outlying areas.
Thursday features mostly sunny skies to start the day, but clouds increase during the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s for highs. Lows fall into the 40s
Thursday night as clouds continue to roll into the region. Showers are possible late.
