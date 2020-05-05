FORECAST: Drizzle at times overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The area is light rain and drizzle possible overnight. Temperatures will be cool with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Drizzle ends Wednesday morning under mostly cloudy skies. Skies become partly sunny during the afternoon for some. Expect a range in high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds decrease Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the 30s. Some patchy frost can’t be ruled out in outlying areas.
Thursday features mostly sunny skies to start the day, but a few clouds move in later on. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s for highs.
Our next big weather-maker rolls in Friday with a stronger cold front that brings a hefty rain chance and much cooler temperatures, freezing for some, early Saturday.
Mother’s Day holds a slight shower chance with highs in the low to mid-60s at this point.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.