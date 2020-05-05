FORECAST: Spotty showers and cool today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty showers and drizzle are possible through this afternoon. Areas south of Louisville could see a few peeks of sun, but most remain cloudy. Highs will range from the 50s in southern Indiana to the some low 60s across southern Kentucky.
An isolated shower or drizzle can't be ruled out tonight, but most will be dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Spotty showers are possible Wednesday morning, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds decrease Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the 30s.
While we’ll see abundant sunshine on Thursday, the drier weather doesn’t last long. Another cold front brings rain back into the forecast on Friday.
