Frontier Airlines to allow passengers to keep the middle seat vacant for $39

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you like to have more room when you fly, and want to practice good social distancing in the air, one airline is giving you the option of keeping that middle seat open, for less than forty bucks.
Buy a ticket on Frontier Airlines, and you can keep that extra space, for just $39. Frontier’s seating option will be offered on flights departing May 8 through August 31, with 18 “More Room” seats available on each flight.
Frontier joins American and Delta, both of which have methods to keep the middle seat free to practice social distancing on flights.
