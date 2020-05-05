Jefferson County Attorney furloughs 47 employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A total of 47 Jefferson County attorney employees will be placed on furlough.
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell began implementing the furloughs on May 4 to alleviate budget shortfalls for Louisville Metro Government.
Ten employees will remain furloughed until the end of the city’s fiscal year on June 30.
Thirty-seven additional employees, including attorneys in the Civil Division and O’Connell’s administrative team, will take one-week furloughs.
“These are the most trying times the people of Jefferson County have faced in my lifetime,” O’Connell said. “Now that we have withstood the initial wave of the pandemic and the legal needs brought on by it, I thought it was important that my office take these proactive steps. We expect the court system to be overloaded once things begin to reopen, so this is my office’s chance now to do its part for Louisville Metro.”
According to O’Connell’s office, Louisville Metro Government is projecting a $46 million loss in general Fund revenue for the current fiscal year.
