KCTCS to offer variety of class formats for fall semester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Classes will be offered in several formats for students who attend the Kentucky Community and Technical College System this fall.
KCTCS officials announced Tuesday the 16 campuses will offer some classes fully online, some face-to-face and others would be a mix of both.
Face-to-face classes will be heavy on online instruction in case the class needs to transition to fully online.
Scheduling options will include 16-week, 12-week and 8-weeks sessions.
Summer classes are available online with a few hands-on classes tentatively scheduled for July.
Each campus is working to meet social distancing and health requirements.
Fall classes will begin Aug. 17. For more information, click here.
