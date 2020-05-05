Kentucky Board of Cosmetology lays out safety rules for salons to follow when they reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When salons reopen on May 25, they will have to follow strict safety rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Kentucky Board of Cosmetology has drafted about six pages of guidelines for salons to follow.
Among the rules:
- Clients should wait in their the salon until it is time to be seen, and maintain social distancing while inside.
- Clients’ temperatures will be checked before they are allowed to enter the establishment.
- Employees will use PPE, such as masks, gloves, face shields, etc. and proper disinfecting practices will be followed.
To read all of the rules, click here.
