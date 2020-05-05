LIHEAP spring open enrollment period added

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a spring open enrollment period has been added for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
LIHEAP applications will be accepted through June 30, or until funds run out.
The Spring LIHEAP program, which is designed to help low-income households offset home energy costs, has increased income eligibility requirements to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Income eligible residents can apply regardless of the status of their utility bills.
The benefit amount awarded is based on an individual’s income and primary fuel type. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor in the form of a voucher.
Jefferson County residents wishing to apply must schedule an appointment utilizing the automated appointment system. Appointments can be scheduled by phone by calling 502-991-8391 or online by clicking here. The toll-free service is currently open and is available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.
Modified service delivery for LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program)All six LIHEAP offices remain closed for walk-in clients in an effort to help stem the spread of COVID-19. Residents can still apply for LIHEAP by utilizing secure drop boxes in front of the six LIHEAP offices.
LIHEAP required documentation, along with the downloadable LIHEAP Family Profile form and the Remote Processing form, should be dropped off at the LIHEAP site you select, the day of your appointment, at least one hour before your scheduled appointment time.
Applicants will then be contacted by LIHEAP staff within 72 hours (3 business days) of the appointment time.
Required documentation to drop off includes:
- Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
- Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.
- Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.
- The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
Copies of the required documentation is advisable but if original information is dropped off, the LIHEAP staff will make arrangements to return to the recipient.
LIHEAP six locations include (which remain closed for walk-in clients):
- South Central Neighborhood Place, 4255 Hazelwood Ave., 40215
- Neighborhood Place Ujima/Duvalle Education Center, 3610 Bohne Ave., 40211
- Neighborhood Place/Bridges of Hope, 1411 Algonquin Pkwy., 40210
- Newburg Community Center/East, 4810 Exeter Ave., 40218
- Cane Run Neighborhood Place, 3410 Lees Lane, 40216
- Starting May 18 at the Nia Center, 2900 W. Broadway, Louisville, KY 40211
For more information about how to apply, click here.
