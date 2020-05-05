LMPD Chief Conrad discusses recent spike in violent crimes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad addressed a recent spike in violent crimes across the city, as residents disobey guidelines put in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a virtual town hall with Mayor Greg Fischer Tuesday, Conrad called the wave of crime a pandemic in and of itself.
"It is so frustrating,” said Conrad. “We've seen predominantly young African American men who are either becoming the victim, or in some cases may be involved in committing that violent crime."
According to Chief Conrad, there have been 118 non-fatal shootings in Louisville in 2020. 16 of those victims were under the age of 18.
There have been 40 homicides. Nine homicide victims have been under the age of 18.
Conrad said these particular numbers aren't significantly out of line with other years, but that doesn't mean there aren't different hurdles ahead.
“Parks, community centers, obviously they are closed,” said Conrad. “Basketball rims have been taken down to stop that interaction between people and I think all of this has really created challenges for us.”
Chief Conrad says they’re working with federal partners like the FBI, the ATF, and the US Attorney’s office to keep crime numbers down.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.