Meat shortage is a concern but not worry yet for local burger business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wendy’s is experiencing supply chain issues as many of its locations are temporarily unable to sell hamburgers because of challenges among protein suppliers across North America. In a statement to Restaurant Business, Wendy’s contends they are working with suppliers and restaurants to minimize the impact to customers. One in five locations are currently out of beef. So what about independent restaurants here in Louisville? We checked in with a Louisville eatery whose livelihood depends on selling hamburgers.
When restaurants had to end dining room service, Louisville hamburger restaurant, WW Cousins quickly built a drive-thru to keep sales going, now with a meat shortage happening, they tell us it's concerning, but they are not worried yet. Adapting in tough times, WW Cousins figured out how to go from 25% sales in carry-out back up to 60% with a makeshift drive-thru.
"If we didn't have a drive thru, I don't know how we could have kept the doors open," said John King, WW Cousins area manager.
Now, there's another hurdle, as many stores and restaurants are dealing with a meat shortage.
"It definitely is shocking," King said, "it's shocking and also very sad."
After several U.S. meat processing plants had to slow production due to coronavirus outbreaks, grocery store chains like Kroger and Costco began adjusting with limits. Costco is only allowing customers to buy three items when it comes to beef, pork and poultry because of low inventory. That's making finding fresh meat as golden as finding toilet paper.
Now, the former Wendy's slogan, "Where's the beef?", ironically comes to life as the burger chain announced many locations won't sell hamburgers because of the meat shortage. King believes they have an advantage in being the little guy for a change. The company has one plant it works with in Minnesota.
"We're a little concerned, but we've been assured by our meat packing plant that they are going to continue to provide us with the meat that we need," King said, "They're going to stay strong, so we are putting a lot of faith in them as we've had a long standing relationship for many years."
Even though many meat packing plants are adding safety measures that may slow down production for a while, King said at least those moves will help keep them open during the pandemic in the long run.
“I think taking precautions is what’s going to get us out of this,” King said.
Asked what they would do if their meat plant started having issues, the Louisville hamburger restaurant’s owners said for now they are staying positive that they won’t have to worry about it.
