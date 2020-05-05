Meat shortage is a concern but not worry yet for local burger business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wendy’s is experiencing supply chain issues as many of its locations are temporarily unable to sell hamburgers because of challenges among protein suppliers across North America. In a statement to Restaurant Business, Wendy’s contends they are working with suppliers and restaurants to minimize the impact to customers. One in five locations are currently out of beef. So what about independent restaurants here in Louisville? We checked in with a Louisville eatery whose livelihood depends on selling hamburgers.