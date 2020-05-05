No hamburgers at Wendy’s? Supply chain issues cause meat shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wendy’s experiencing supply chain issues, and that’s causing some locations to be unable to sell hamburgers.
The restaurant says there have been challenges among protein suppliers across north america and the restaurant is working closely with supplier partners and restaurant teams to minimize the impact to customers.
So far, none of the local restaurants here have experienced loss.
The meat shortage could impact more than 5,800 Wendy’s locations across the country.
