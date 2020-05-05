Norton Healthcare hosts grief expert during coronavirus pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, funerals are something families have had to experience very differently, as well as grief.
Tuesday, Norton Healthcare virtually hosted grief expert Nora McInerny, part of the Go Confidently forum, to discuss the grieving process during an unprecedented time like the virus outbreak.
McInerny explained how she draws on her own grief of miscarrying a child and losing both her husband and father to cancer within several weeks to help those who are experiencing loss.
The Go Confidently forum by Norton Healthcare, which aims to encourage people to be the best version of themselves.
