Norton Healthcare prepares for phase two of reopening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare will prepare their facilities for phase two of reopening the health care industry on Wednesday.
The hospital will offer COVID-19 testing, regardless of symptoms, to patients before they resume outpatient surgery and other outpatient invasive procedures.
As a result, Norton Healthcare has opened pre-procedure testing clinics. Once tested, patient’s will receive their results in 48 to 72 hours and will be monitored by the hospital’s new virtual program.
Doctors and nurses have procedures in place to get patients in quickly.
“We’re starting the check in process in their cars inside the parking lot, and then our nurses will call them to let them know when it’s safe to come up," Dr. Christina Breit said. “We’ve done away with the lobby so, there’s pretty much no inter-mingling between patients anymore. They’re brought directly up, checked in extremely quickly if they weren’t able to do it in there car then immediately roomed.”
Healthcare phase three is expected to begin May 13 as long as the number of coronavirus cases doesn’t start to spike.
