Report: Bill could forgive student loans for healthcare workers on COVID-19 frontlines

(WAVE) - Frontline doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic could get their student loans forgiven under a planned proposal.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) announced she’s introducing a new bill to forgive student loan debt for frontline medical professionals who are battling the spread of COVID-19, Business Insider reports. She said The Student Debt Forgiveness for Frontline Health Care Workers Act would eliminate the financial burden for healthcare workers and potentially help attract other medical professionals to help fight the coronavirus.
“We should do more than thanking them,” and forgiving their loans is a “concrete” way to do that, Maloney said.
The New York lawmakers compared the turmoil and stress of the coronavirus pandemic for medical professionals to that of emergency personnel and first responders during the 9/11 attacks.
“We have to get through this crisis now,” she said.
