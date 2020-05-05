Satterfield says football Cards will need six weeks of practice to get ready for season opener

“What we’re doing now is trying to come up with plans to try to return to play,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said on a video conference on Tuesday. “I think we kind of have a consensus of a six week return to play plan, you know so whenever we do come back playing and say alright we’re gonna start on this certain date, you know, you kind of back that up six weeks and then get everybody in, so you know I think internally, here at Louisville, we’re trying to have a plan to have a best case scenario of when we can get our guys back on campus to start working out and training and if you have a plan for that.”