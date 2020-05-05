Satterfield says football Cards will need six weeks of practice to get ready for season opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL football is scheduled to kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, September 3, hosting N.C. State.
As the coronavirus shutdown rolls on, that date is in question.
It is a little over 17 weeks away, or 121 days.
“What we’re doing now is trying to come up with plans to try to return to play,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said on a video conference on Tuesday. “I think we kind of have a consensus of a six week return to play plan, you know so whenever we do come back playing and say alright we’re gonna start on this certain date, you know, you kind of back that up six weeks and then get everybody in, so you know I think internally, here at Louisville, we’re trying to have a plan to have a best case scenario of when we can get our guys back on campus to start working out and training and if you have a plan for that.”
Six weeks from the opener would mean that players would have to be back on campus and practicing on July 23.
“You always can adjust back, move it forward if we’re not able to,” Satterfield added. “So much of this is coming down from our leaders of our government and our state and our country and of course on our own campus.”
