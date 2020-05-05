The show goes on at drive-in theater in Oldham Co.

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new norm across the United States called social distancing, but the show must go on in some cases. That’s why the popcorn is still popping at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In theater in Oldham County.
The theater’s website states the Oldham County Health Department gave operators the green light to turn the projector back on for families needing some time out of the house. The theater closed in mid-March after non-essential businesses were instructed to close.
“Nationwide all indoor theaters are closed,” Stephen Sauerbeck, owner of the drive-in, said. “If you want to see a movie you’re going to a drive-in.”
The theater is currently showing “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which was released to streaming services recently due to the coronavirus pandemic. It plays every day through Thursday at 8:45 p.m.
“I Still Believe” will be shown Friday, May 8 and May 11-14 at 8:45 p.m.
“Mamma Mia” is playing May 9 and 10 at 8:45 p.m.
Gates open each night at 7:50 p.m. Tickets must be bought in advance online, and social distancing will be enforced at the drive-in.
"We're only showing one movie per night, so it's a couple of hours, hour and a half of entertainment before you have to go back home but it's a little slice of something," Sauerbeck said.
For a run down of social distancing rules as well as links to buy tickets and concessions, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.