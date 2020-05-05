Teen shot to death in Shawnee neighborhood identified

Teen shot to death in Shawnee neighborhood identified
Louisville Metro police investigating at the scene of a shooting in the Shawnee ENighborhood where Nasjah Moody, 15, was killed, (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | May 4, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 1:11 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - The name of a 15-year-old boy who died in a shooting Tuesday afternoon has been released.

Officers called to 39th and Alford St. in the Shawnee neighborhood around 3:30 p.m found Nasjah Moody in an alley off 39th St. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Nasjah was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where died a short time later.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit. LMPD has not released information about a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.