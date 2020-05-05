Teen shot to death in Shawnee neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - The name of a 15-year-old boy who died in a shooting Tuesday afternoon has been released.
Officers called to 39th and Alford St. in the Shawnee neighborhood around 3:30 p.m found Nasjah Moody in an alley off 39th St. suffering from a gunshot wound.
Nasjah was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where died a short time later.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit. LMPD has not released information about a suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
