UK study says social distancing has spared thousands of Kentuckians from virus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As states weigh the human and economic costs of putting together their reopening plans, researchers are turning to an old, familiar expression.
Slow and steady wins the race.
One University of Kentucky researcher said there is one thing observers can do since Kentucky and Indiana are moving at two different speeds: Study them.
If each state did the exact same thing in response to the coronavirus, both likely would see similar outcomes. Researchers wouldn’t know as easily what worked and what didn’t.
“The truth is we are in unchartered territories,” said Daniel Di Martino, Research Associate at the Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise at UK. “We aren’t sure what measures are going to work.”
What Di Martino said researchers do know is working is social distancing measures.
“I am sure that there is going to be more cases and deaths as the state reopens,” he said. “The question is how many.”
UK said in a study that without any state-mandated orders, the number of confirmed cases in Kentucky would have been around 45,000 by the end of April. What it actually has now is more than 5,000 cases. Indiana has four times as many cases than Kentucky.
The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville both agree that efforts taken by state and local government to encourage people to stay at home and close businesses have been successful at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Di Martino said the benefit of opening the state slowly is that you can scale back if there is a spike in cases and deaths. The study said what should open last is anywhere where people would be in close proximity to each other.
“From our study, that is something our state and other states should learn from is the place where this virus spreads the easiest is in restaurants and entertainment places like cinemas, bars,” Di Martino said, adding that the only way cure to the economic ills caused by the pandemic is by finding a vaccine and cure. He said just because states plan to reopen doesn’t mean people will be flocking to stores or back to work.
“Our study found that even if social distancing is just voluntary, there is still going to be a heck of a lot of social distancing,” Di Martino said. “That means the economic ills will continue and the virus will spread faster. We need to give people confidence to go out. People are only going to be confident to go out and go about their normal lives if we find a treatment. So, the government needs to invest in that.”
