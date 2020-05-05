A uncertain future for a LaRue Co. farmer and thousands of baby pigs

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – LaRue County farmer Caleb Ragland raises and sells 2,000 piglets a week and he is facing a decision he does not want to make. Ragland believes he could be one phone call away from euthanizing thousands of baby pigs.
“I am as close as getting a phone call that any of the other farm families that I contract with cannot take the pigs,” Ragland said. “If I don't have an outlet for the pigs, I'm going to have to make that ultimate harsh decision.”
Ragland currently sells his pigs at a loss, a preferred alternative to what state officials describe as depopulation. But because of COVID-19 shutdowns to meat packing plants, backlogs of livestock could force farmers like Ragland to soon euthanize their animals.
“So we have an excess supply right now that just piling up that can't be slaughtered,” Ragland said. “On the other end, we have a shortage in the grocery store. And I think until the supply chain issues are solved this is going to trickle down to the consumer. And it will get worse before it's better.”
Using a baseball analogy, Ragland described a long struggle for farmers and consumers and said we have only reached the 2nd inning.
From conception to the dinner plate, the journey of a pig can take a year. Decisions to euthanize livestock as a way of cutting financial losses would eventually be felt by consumers.
“Six months down the road,” Ragland predicted, “if pigs don't have a home and they have to be euthanized, there's going to be a shortage about six months down the road. That's what we're looking at.”
In the meantime, state officials are preparing for the worst.
“I’ve instructed Dr. Stout, our state veterinarian, to research and be prepared to have guidelines if and when depopulation does occur,” Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner said. “Hopefully that doesn’t happen.”
