Beshear announces 159 new cases, but spread is ‘more stabilized’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday confirmed 159 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said there are now 5,934 total cases (including three probable) across the state. The governor reported eight more deaths, pushing the state total to 283.
Of the new cases, 47 were reported in Jefferson County.
“We do still believe we are pretty stabilized,” Beshear said.
Beshear also said a total of 78,603 Kentuckians have been tested for the coronavirus that has killed more than 70,000 Americans.
Beshear gave an update on coronavirus cases in the state’s longterm-care facilities, including 842 positive cases among residents and 347 staff members. One-hundred sixty deaths have been reported in such facilities.
Nearly 20 drive-thru testing sites are open across the state this week. The Kroger locations in Louisville and Lexington will be open again next week, and Beshear on Wednesday announced Kroger stores in Corbin and Elizabethtown will offer drive-thru testing next week. To find out more about those testing locations and how to get signed up, click here.
As he does each day, Beshear again shared some noteworthy statistics:
+ 78,603 Kentuckians have been tested
+ 1,616 have been hospitalized; 351 are currently hospitalized
+ 693 have been in an ICU; 190 are currently in an ICU
+ 2,125 residents have recovered
