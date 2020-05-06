Bullitt County woman’s 2-month unemployment problem finally nearing resolution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For thousands of Kentuckians, the unemployment process has been difficult.
Feledra Moore-Phillips’ situation is no different.
“It’s been crazy," she said.
Moore-Phillips has been an independently-contracted court reporter for 25 years, but that ended when the coronavirus crisis forced courts across Kentucky to close their doors.
“March 6 was the last day that I had a deposition, so I haven’t worked since then," Moore-Phillips said.
What ensued was a 60-day battle for both an unemployment check and her safety. Moore-Phillips tried to file an unemployment claim shortly after the courts closed. She told WAVE 3 News she would get through most of the claim, but before hitting the send button, would receive an error message.
“March 16 is when I first applied, and I would go through the whole application and it would give me the error that whatever I type at the end for my name does not match the claimant," Moore-Phillips said.
Thus, she was unable to officially file the claim.
Days later, Moore-Phillips went back to the website. In her account, she saw something that made her nervous.
“I couldn’t believe it," she said. "There were documents from strangers under my Social Security number.”
In her account, Moore-Phillips said she saw another person’s driver’s license, a press release from Moore-Callaway County Hospital and several other documents that did not belong to her. The press release detailed the hospital’s plan to furlough employees. Moore-Phillips said she deleted the foreign documents and once again tried to file her claim. It was unsuccessful.
A few days later, she checked her account again.
“Again, there were strangers’ information under my Social Security number, different people this time,” Moore-Phillips said.
Moore-Phillips told WAVE 3 News she had tried several times to call and email the state’s unemployment office, to no avail. She said she even tried calling Gov. Andy Beshear’s new March Unemployment Hotline, a number designated for people who’ve not received a check since March. Until Wednesday, nothing had worked, leaving her more nervous as each day passed.
“I was very afraid,” she said. “I wondered if I should, you know, call the police, do anything, because I didn’t know if these people were trying to get under my Social (Security number) and steal my information.”
But Wednesday, Moore-Phillips finally got some answers. She reached out to WAVE 3 News to detail her problems with the unemployment process. After speaking with Moore-Phillips, WAVE 3 News reached out to the Kentucky Education and Workforce Cabinet and explained her problem.
One hour later, Moore-Phillips told WAVE 3 News she received a phone call from an Education and Workforce Cabinet representative, who told her the department was working on her problem and should have a fix soon.
A Kentucky Education and Workforce Cabinet representative also confirmed to WAVE 3 News an IT representative reached out to Moore-Phillips to gather more information about her issue. He also said the Cabinet has “not received reports this has been an issue with anyone else. We take the security of every Kentuckian very seriously. Like all state agencies, our team works hard to keep Kentuckians safe when they are on our systems.”
Moore-Phillips said she’s happy to hopefully get some answers for the first time in 60 days.
“Just really a sinking feeling," Moore-Phillips said. "And if it’s happening to me, it’s happening to a lot of people.”
