Business owners donate $35,000 to UofL Health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two local business owners are giving back to UofL healthcare workers, on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus.
Chris and Amber Cruise own Cruise Custom Flags. They make wooden flags, out of Kentucky bourbon barrels.
They created a limited-edition flag with a heartbeat design across to support the medical community and first responders, during the pandemic.
Amber Cruise knows the pressures of the healthcare industry because she works at UofL Medical Center South in Shepherdsville.
“I wanted a way to give back to my fellow frontliners,” Amber Cruise said. “Anything just to help out, you know it’s a stressful time so any way we can bring a smile or provide what you need, that’s kind of what our goal was. So it’s really an honor to be able to give back.”
All of the profits were donated to UofL Health on Wednesday. The $35,000 donation will help support staff at all four of UofL Health’s ambulatory care centers.
