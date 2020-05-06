Does personality impact following coronavirus guidelines?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Do different personalities affect how people follow guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic? A researcher at the University of Louisville is wanting feedback to answer that question.
A new study being conducted by University of Louisville researcher Michael Cunningham is looking at which factors influence individual decisions to take preventive measures.
Cunningham worked with colleagues at York College of Pennsylvania and FifthTheory, an assessment and survey company, to develop a Coronavirus Behavioral Health Mindset survey that measures three key dimensions: a person’s individual sense of responsibility to help prevent the spread of the virus, willingness to engage in protective measures and willingness to practice social distancing.
Participants will be anonymous and will also answer questions about their personality which will help determine where they fall on the Big Five, or “OCEAN,” personality measures: Openness to experience, Conscientiousness, Extroversion, Agreeableness and Neuroticism.
“We can make some guesses on how these correlate,” Cunningham said. “For example, if you’re very extroverted, it’s probably pretty hard to stay at home and not see anyone all day. That’s not saying that you won’t [follow the guidelines], but it’s probably more difficult. We’ll see if that holds true in the data.”
To participate in the study, click here.
