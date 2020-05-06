Feds charge man who threatened Gov. Beshear, KSP troopers

PADUCAH, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for threatening Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police troopers is now facing a federal weapons charge.
According to KSP, Jeremiah Wooley, 25, of Kevil, Ky., used a fake name when making the threats on social media. Wooley was taken into custody April 29 on state charges of wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening and marijuana possession. A federal charge for possession of an unregistered firearm were added by the U.S Attorney’s Office.
During their investigation in Ballard County, KSP found that Wooley had two handguns and 12 firearms, which included a .50 caliber rifle and assault-style weapons. Also found were 50 pineapple style hand grenades and materials that could be used to make the grenades active.
Wooley is being held in the McCracken County Detention Center. If convicted, Wooley could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.
