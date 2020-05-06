Fischer confirms 37 new coronavirus cases, but no deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday announced 37 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the Jefferson County total to 1,513.
Fischer delivered a small piece of good news when he reported there were no new deaths.
“We’re grateful for that,” he said during his daily video briefing.
One hundred and eight Jefferson County residents have died from the coronavirus this year. The virus has killed more than 73,000 people in America, and more than 260,000 worldwide.
The mayor said 108 residents are currently hospitalized, 46 of whom are in an ICU, being treated for the coronavirus. He also said 9,962 people have been tested.
Fischer reported three new positive cases among the city’s first responders -- two LMPD staffers and one employee at the Department of Corrections. Thirty-five first responders have tested positive throughout the crisis, 12 of whom have recovered and returned to work.
Two hundred people in total have been tested at LMDC. Seventeen staff members there have tested positive for the virus. No inmates have contracted it.
