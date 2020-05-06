FORECAST: Pleasant Thursday as clouds increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a chilly night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s under a mostly clear sky. It’s a good chance to see the full moon, which is the third and final supermoon of 2020.
Under the clear sky there is a small chance of patchy frost in outlying areas.
Morning sunshine Thursday will give way to clouds increasing during the afternoon as it becomes breezy. Temperatures will be warm into the mid to upper-60s for highs. Lows fall into the 40s and 50s Thursday night as clouds continue to roll into the region. Showers are possible later.
Rain impacts all locations on Friday. A snowflake or a few sleet pellets are possible mainly north of Louisville in the afternoon as rain begins to come to an end. Temperatures will fall from the 50s in the morning into the 40s by the evening as the rain ends.
