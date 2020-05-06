FORECAST: Sunny, warmer Thursday; Rain returns Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- FREEZE WATCH: Areas along & west of I-65 from midnight Friday till 10 AM EDT Saturday
- FREEZE WARNING: Areas east of I-65 from midnight Friday till 10 AM EDT Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s sunshine gives way to increasing clouds during the late afternoon as the wind gusts to near 20 mph. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s for highs; some may touch 70°.
Lows fall into the 40s and 50s tonight as clouds continue to roll into the region; showers move in late.
Widespread rain is expected Friday morning. A snowflake or a few sleet pellets are possible mainly north of Louisville in the afternoon as rain moves out. Temperatures will fall from the 50s in the morning into the 40s by the evening.
Clouds decrease overnight, leaving the chance for lows to tumble into the 30s. Freeze Warnings and Watches are in place because of potentially near-record cold low temperatures.
Despite sunshine on Saturday, temperatures only warm to near 60 for highs. Slightly warmer temperatures and spotty afternoon/evening showers are expected for Mother’s Day.
