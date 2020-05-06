Former Card, Smith Talks About Brief Rivalry with Michael Jordan

Smith, in his second year in the league playing for Washington scored a career-high 37 points. “I didn’t realize how many points I had until the guys was like, hey, you gave Mike 37,” remembered Smith. Unfortunately for LaBradford, Jordan, who was known to seek out motivation, had his motivation when they played again....the very next game. “Rodney McCray and BJ Armstrong, I was at center court stretching, and they was like LA, I hope you got your rest last night because he said he’s going to have 37 by half,” said Smith. Smith and his Bullets teammates were able to hold Jordan under his stated goal, barely. “36 man. He didn’t have 37. He had 36,” laughed Smith.