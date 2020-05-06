Gym owner concerned about future of his business with current shutdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some businesses in Kentucky are set to reopen on Monday, but others are still in the dark about where their future lies.
For nearly two months, parking lots of gyms across the state have been sitting empty, like CORE Combat Sports in Louisville.
Owner Rolando Haddad has over 20 years of experience in training people how to fight. He has trained civilians, law enforcement and military members everything from kickboxing to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to Krav Maga. He said his passion for martial arts training started when he was a kid.
Now Haddad is in another fight in order to save his business.
"It’s challenging,” he told WAVE 3 News. “It’s hard. It’s a metaphor for life, really.”
On March 16, he voluntarily closed the doors of CORE Combat Sports. A week later, Governor Andy Beshear ordered all non-essential businesses, including gyms, to close.
“I didn’t want to put people at risk and I wanted to be part of the solution not the problem,” Haddad explained. “And I wanted to make sure we didn’t overwhelm our healthcare system. I mean, the thought of people being refused treatment because there aren’t enough beds is terrifying. That’s just not acceptable.”
Haddad said he talked to several doctors and nurses he knew about what they were seeing on the frontline.
“For the first two weeks it was kind of scary,” he recalled. “Some of the doctors were kind of worried.”
Haddad said as time went by he was under the impression things had balanced out. He also knew several nurses who were furloughed so he thought things were looking better.
“I figured that it's probably time to, let's get back to work,” Haddad said. “And we still aren't.”
Nearly two months after its closure, the gym is still empty. Haddad said he’s frustrated at the lack of information from the state about when he might be able to reopen.
“I don’t need that talks to me like I’m a preschooler,” Haddad said. “I don't need a leader that's going to teach me how to sign or chant little mantras. I need a leader to lead. And I need a leader to understand that when he makes these declarations that he thinks are very passionate and that are very caring, that he’s actually doing the opposite.”
Haddad believes that when the gym is authorized to reopen, having to wear masks and enforce strict social distancing is a death sentence for his business.
“How are we going to train here? I teach people how to fight and defend themselves, not how to pretend to do that,” Haddad said.
He said it is impossible for him to teach people how to fight without being in close contact. Without any guidelines for if or when his gym can reopen, he’s worried about what this "new normal" is going to do for his business.
“I have to have a certain amount of people in each of these rooms because this is a $2 million overhead,” he said. “I have to have a certain amount of people. If you're telling me I have to cut that by two-thirds, it doesn't work.”
If the governor allowed businesses like Haddad’s to reopen at normal capacity, he suggested making people sign a new waiver that explains the risk.
Governor Beshear said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon he hopes to announce a plan for Phase 2 by the end of the week, which would include restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and an option for child care.
