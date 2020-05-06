Hundreds of JCPS students haven’t submitted classwork

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With every student within JCPS being homeschooled, it’s a little harder to take attendance. JCPS defines participation as a student contacting their teacher at least once a week, and the district reports over 90-percent are doing that.
Teachers nationwide are coming up with innovative and creative ways to connect with students in this ever changing pandemic landscape. However, there are just some things a computer screen can’t replace.
“When we are in the hallways, we get to communicate with our kids and see how they’re doing,” Seneca High School Principal Michael Guy told WAVE 3 News. “They have the opportunity to come and talk to us, seek out that adult they have a connection with in the building.”
For Principal Guy, when a student hasn’t responded to a teacher or submitted any assignments, worry sets in beyond academics.
“That’s the scariest part of it. It kind of hurts your heart because you don’t know what they’re experiencing,” Guy said.
After the first two weeks of at-home learning, JCPS hadn’t heard from 4,500 students, which is about 5 percent of more than 98,000. Two weeks later, that number was down to 890 as teachers and staff became detectives to track down their pupils.
Principal Guy put plans into action early, surveying students over spring break to see what they needed in order to get online.
“From our school secretary, to behavior clerks, ISAP teachers, security force, they all had a list of scholars they were reaching out to,” Guy said. “Every day, we touched base until we got in touch with that person and we figured out what they would need.”
Seneca originally had 33 students failing to check in. Now, staff is down to only three seniors they haven’t heard from.
Translators and teachers are working hard to overcome barriers and meet the needs of ESL students, a large part of Seneca’s diverse student population. The issues preventing students from getting to class online we’re just as diverse.
“I think a lot of it has to do with where they are as far as who’s watching them and the ability to have the access to do so,” Guy said.
Guy also said he won’t give up on the seniors who have failed to check in.
“We are now making arrangements to make sure that we have to find ways to reach out to those kids so they have the opportunity to make up that credit they lost,” Guy said.
Over the summer and into the fall, Dr. Marty Pollio said Wednesday they will continue to reach out to those who miss their school work to try and get them where they need to be.
