Kentucky Humane Society receives grant to help pet owners in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Dog, cat and horse owners who are struggling to provide for their pets during the coronavirus pandemic may be able to receive help from the Kentucky Humane Society.
KHS announced Wednesday it received a $10,000 grant to help keep animals at home and out of shelters. The grant will be used to provide critical resources such as food, horse feed, emergency veterinary services and emergency pet boarding for impacted families, according to KHS.
To qualify for assistance people must call the KHS Pet Help Line at (502) 509-4738 and talk to a counselor. Those in need of assistance with horses should call (502) 272-1068.
