Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana launching new coronavirus testing at 20 sites
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s expanded coronavirus testing program is set to start Wednesday at 20 sites around the state, although those tests still won’t be available to everybody. The new testing sites are opening under a nearly $18 million state contract with OptumServe Health Services, with 30 more sites expected to open next week. The program aims to test 100,000 people in the first month. That would nearly double the number of COVID-19 tests reported to the state heath department since early March. The new tests are still being largely limited to those who have COVID-19 symptoms or are in close contact with someone ill with the disease.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANAPOLIS SYMPHONY
Indianapolis Symphony cancels summer concerts amid pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has canceled its summer slate of performances because of the lingering threat that the coronavirus pandemic poses to its musicians, staff and patrons. Symphony officials had previously canceled all performances through May 27. They announced Monday the cancellation of the remaining scheduled summer concerts through Sept. 17, including the popular Symphony on the Prairie season that’s staged at suburban Indianapolis’ Conner Prairie. CEO James Johnson says the additional cancellations are “disappointing” but the “safety of our musicians, staff, and patrons comes before all else."
SOLDIER DEATH
Defense Department: Alaska-based soldier dies in Iraq
FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska (AP) — The Department of Defense says a U.S. Army soldier who was based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska has died in Iraq. The department says 23-year-old Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry, of Terre Haute, Indiana, died from a non-combat-related incident Monday in Iraq. A news release says the matter is under investigation. The release says Curry was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.
AMAZON-INDIANAPOLIS
Judge: Indianapolis not required to reveal Amazon bid deal
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The details of Indianapolis’ bid for Amazon’s second headquarters project may never be revealed after a judge ruled that the documents aren’t required to be released under state public records law. The publication Tax Analysts filed a lawsuit against the Indiana Economic Development Corporation seeking information on Indianapolis’ failed proposal to lure the retail giant to the city. But Judge John Chavis last month ruled that the agency wasn’t required to release the documents because it didn’t certify the proposal as a final offer. Cornish Hitchcock, an attorney for Tax Analysts, tells the Indianapolis Star that he's considering an appeal.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA GOVERNOR
Indiana governor apologizes for maskless photo at restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has apologized for posing for a photo with two people in which none of the three were wearing protective masks. The photo circulating on social media shows Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb taking the selfie while inside a restaurant Saturday in the southern Indiana tourist town of Nashville, even while his statewide stay-a-home order was still in effect. It was taken a day after Holcomb released a plan to relax coronavirus restrictions starting Monday that recommends such masks be worn in public until mid-June. Holcomb apologized for what he called a lapse in his “usual vigilance,” explaining that he left his mask in the car while picking up a carry-out order.
INTERSECTION ART-VALPARAISO
Valparaiso intersections to get artwork painted on pavement
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Two intersections in Valparaiso’s Banta neighborhood will have artwork painted on the pavement as a traffic calming measure. The Northwest Times reported it was the neighborhood’s idea as a way to get drivers’ attention and slow them down. The art project received a $5,000 from the city's Redevelopment Commission and it will cover materials and the artistic talents of Hobart muralist Peter Cortese. The neighborhood is in charge of monitoring the artwork and clean up any graffiti that might appear. If the artwork starts to deteriorate due to vandalism, traffic wear, or weather, the city has the option to remove it.
POLICE SHOOTING-MAN SLAIN
Police: Officer responding to 911 call fatally shoots caller
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police are investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting of a 69-year-old southwestern Indiana man who called 911 to report that he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them. State police say in a release that a Pikes County sheriff’s deputy and a Petersburg police officer responded shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday to Michael Faries’ home in Oakland City, about 140 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Faries’ wife initially refused to let the officers into the home, but relented after being told they had to check on his well-being since he called 911. State police say Faries was shot by the sheriff’s deputy seconds after the officers entered the home.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
More Indiana stores reopen as some virus restrictions ease
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shoppers trickled into some large Indiana shopping malls as they opened for the first time in more than a month under a new order from the governor easing many restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus spread. Crowds in the dozens waited for mall reopenings Monday in suburban Indianapolis and South Bend. Many stores in those malls did not immediately open. Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb defended allowing many business reopening in most of the state, saying Indiana's coronavirus situation has stabilized. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers called the steps premature with the state still not providing enough COVID-19 infection testing.