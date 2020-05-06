Louisville Metro Budget Committee meeting to be held online; registration required

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Those who want to comment during the Louisville Metro proposed Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Capital and Operating Budgets must register first.
The Metro Council’s Budget Committee hearings will be online via WebEx on May 7 at 5 p.m. and May 13 at 6 p.m.
The Metro Council listed the following guidelines for the public hearings:
- Only one designated speaker may speak for each non-profit group
- You do not have to be a member of a nonprofit group to speak
- Each person will have three minutes to speak
- Be prepared for any follow up questions from the committee
- The Committee is interested in hearing from anyone in the community
To register for the meetings, click here. People without internet access can register to speak by calling the Metro Council Clerk’s Office at 502-574-3902.
Proceedings will be streamed live from the Metro Council Clerk’s Archived Media page.
Those who cannot attend either meeting but would like to comment on the budget can do so until June 1 by clicking here.
