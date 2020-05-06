North Central District Health Department begins drive-thru testing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) began drive-thru testing for residents of four Kentucky Counties.
Testing sites have been set up at the health department buildings in Shelby, Spencer, Henry and Trimble Counties.
Testing is only for healthcare workers, first responders and people who show symptoms of COVID-19. An appointment must be made beforehand.
So far, the number of cases in the four-county area have been lower than anticipated.
On Wednesday, Shelby County had the highest number at 33 confirmed cases. Trimble County had the lowest at with three cases.
“I think it definitely is in our favor that they’re rural communities,” NCDHD Public Health Director Roanya Rice said. “People are situated pretty far apart so social distancing is already part of their culture, and I think that’s a key component of why our numbers are probably low."
Anyone who lives or works in one of the four counties and wants to get tested should call the NCDHC’s COVID-19 Call Center.
