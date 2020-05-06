Nurse and nurse practitioner helping in NYC believe they made a difference

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On National Nurses Day, our thanks go out to all nurses working so hard during the coronavirus pandemic. We checked back in with two Louisville residents - a nurse and a nurse practitioner - who we’ve been following as they worked the frontlines in New York City.
Back in Louisville, Ann Buchanan, a nurse practitioner for Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center, and Bailey Bell, an ICU nurse for Norton Healthcare, said being apart from the coronavirus front lines is almost as surreal as it was being in it.
When we last checked in Bell and fellow nurse Trinity Goodman, Goodman was called to an emergency at the Queens area hospital where they were working during our interview. It showed just how frantic and overwhelming the atmosphere was there.
"It was one of the hardest things I've ever done," Bell said, "working for 21 nights straight was something that was really hard."
Buchanan's first hurdle was being separated from her family. During her first week in NYC, her son had a bike accident and her dog died. But she says trauma set in at Bellevue Hospital when she became the last person to say goodbye to some patients, holding one man's hands until death.
"That to me was the hardest thing to witness," Buchanan said while tearing up, "and we said an Our Father as he passed just so he wasn't alone."
From the beginning of their work in NYC to the end, both women told us, they noticed some improvement in coronavirus cases. Buchanan said, “I think it got better.” Bell added, “I did hear that the ER’s were slowing down.”
Both women say being part of the historic health care effort was rewarding and those special thank you moments really helped like the blue angels flying overhead or police officers applauding during shift changes. The two say they know they made a difference.
"It felt great," Buchanan said of the acknowledgement," it almost feels like it's not for you and it's for everybody else."
"We would walk outside of our hotel and people would hold signs as we were getting on the buses and it was amazing," Bell added. "I feel like my purpose personally was to help some of the New York nurses that had never been ICU trained before. They are taking care of patients they never had to take care of before, and I feel like I had a part in helping that."
While Buchanan and Bell are home, two of Bell’s Kentucky colleagues Goodman and Eric Brown signed up for eight more weeks. Bell said that’s something that makes her very proud.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.