Online wagering raises odds for success at Churchill Downs while fans are locked out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many horse racing tracks, including Churchill Downs, may have been closed, but gamblers were still open for business last month. In fact, online wagering was up 175 percent on race days in April, according to a report on recent thoroughbred racing economic indicators published by Equibase.
It’s is an encouraging sign for Churchill Downs as it prepares to welcome back horses for racing while keeping the gates closed to fans.
“We don’t have enough product out there which is why it’s great news Churchill Downs will be opening here in a couple of weeks,” Alex Waldrop, the National Thoroughbred Racing Association president, told WAVE 3 News, “because there are lots of people who want to see any racing and they certainly want to see racing in Kentucky at Churchill Downs.”
Backside at Churchill Downs will begin allowing horses in on May 11, and dozens of competitors are expected to arrive the first day.
Workers can already be seen wearing masks beyond the gates as preparations continue behind security and away from public view.
But when fans return to Churchill Downs is anyone's guess.
“We still need fans to turn a profit,” Tonya Abeln, Churchill Downs vice president of corporate communications, said. “We are able to distribute our content through the internet which certainly helps and it keeps money flowing to the horse owners, trainers, jockeys, backside workers, farriers, among a huge number of others who rely on purse money to sustain the industry.”
“Ultimately, I think we have to have live racing,” Waldrop said. “But in the interim, I think we are best suited of all the sport properties to conduct business without our fans because of the online wagering component, the ability to wager from home where people feel safe.”
