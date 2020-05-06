Salutes to recognize the JCPS Class of 2020 announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools Class of 2020 will be honored with virtual graduation ceremonies and other events and recognition.
Dr. Marty Pollio said the district will live stream 25 graduation ceremonies on YouTube during the last week of May for each of the 28 schools. Those ceremonies will feature speeches and the reading of the names of each member of the senior class. JCPS will post the full video of each virtual graduation on YouTube and the JCPS website. Pollio said several schools with small graduating classes will share a virtual ceremony.
JCPS will also hold stadium light ups this Friday. Field lights at each JCPS football stadium will be turned on for one hour - from 8-9 p.m. - to honor the 2020 class. The lights will also be on at Lynn Family Stadium, the new home of Louisville City FC, to celebrate the 2020 seniors
The school district will also produce Class of 2020 videos for each of the 28 schools. The videos will air on WAVE 3 News and other local media outlets over the next three weeks. They will also be placed on JCPS social media sites.
Beginning May 18, TARC will outfit 21 buses with banner on the side carrying the name of a JCPS high school. Each banner will have the names of every 2020 senior class member.
“All of us sympathize with this special senior class that will finish high school without many of the events and ceremonies that traditionally mark this important occasion,” Pollio said. “JCPS and our community partners are stepping up to recognize the historic Class of 2020 in unique ways that celebrate their achievements in ways they can experience from home.”
JCPS said several high schools are also planning to have their own recognition ceremonies to honor the 2020 graduates.
