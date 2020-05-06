'Sloppy’ Accountability: Audit shows city mismanaged millions on officer overtime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a time when budget concerns are front and center amid the coronavirus crisis, a newly-released audit shows the City of Louisville and its police department were not accurately accounting for more than $17 million spent on overtime for officers to work special events.
The audit found discrepancies totaling 5,000 overtime hours. In seven of 16 special events selected for review, LMPD’s overtime cost exceeded the amounts billed to third parties by approximately $300,000, for example.
The special events described in the audit included road races, sporting events, parades, community events and protests. Many of them were for profit, such as concerts and other third-party events.
LMPD can be reimbursed by event organizers for staffing costs. However, because of the lack of monitoring, documentation, accounting and policies and procedures by the Office of Management and Budget, LMPD, and the Office for Special Events, it was nearly impossible to accurately bill for reimbursement, the audit found.
In fact, LMPD did not have a reliable record of how many hours the officers actually worked, the Office of the Internal Audit report found. In some scenarios, the police department supplied officers to event organizers without written agreements. In other examples, the agreements were conducted via emails which were not followed up on for payment.
About $17,571,500 was spent on overtime from December 2016 through August 2018.
“This type of mismanagement and this type of sloppy accounting and sloppy controls has direct impact on how taxpayer dollars are used," Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini said.
During that period, the audit stated, LMPD had recorded $2,618,100 in receipts from third parties for special events, and another $393,900 from reimbursable agreements. About 93 percent of the money came from the General Fund, and 4 percent came from third parties, the audit found. Another 2 percent came from grants.
The audit looked at 12 special events for which the city could have been reimbursed. It did not list the event names, the amount charged by LMPD for the manpower, or how much money, if any, was actually collected. The audit also did not specify the specific amount of taxpayer money that was mishandled.
This story will be updated with more specific examples of what the audit found relative to a number of special events and what actions the City and LMPD said they have taken.
