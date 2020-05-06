UK adds Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he plans to transfer to the University of Kentucky for his final season of eligibility.
Sarr, a 7′0″ 255 pound center, averaged 13.7 points and 9 rebounds a game as a junior for the Demon Deacons. He was a third team All-ACC selection and the runner-up for the league’s Most Improved Player award.
He had 11 double-doubles and 33 blocks, with a career game game of 33 points and 17 rebounds against Notre Dame on February 29.
Originally from Toulouse, France, Sarr played for Danny Manning at Wake Forest for three seasons. Manning was fired and replaced by Steve Forbes after the season.
Barring a waiver from the NCAA, Sarr will have to sit out one season in Lexington before becoming eligible.
