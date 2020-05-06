UofL to launch website to celebrate graduates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A virtual graduation celebration will be held for those earning their degree from the University of Louisville.
A website celebrating the spring 2020 graduates will launched at 10 a.m. on May 9, the same time the original ceremony was scheduled to take place at the KFC Yum! Center.
You can visit the site after it launches by clicking here.
UofL said an in-person commencement ceremony for spring 2020 graduates will be held in December.
“We cannot be with our graduates physically, we can’t throw up our L’s and pose for selfies with them, but we are a Cardinal family and they are in our hearts,” said UofL President Neeli Bendapudi. “We know that our virtual celebration won’t take the place of walking across the stage while loved ones look on, and we are still committed to a formal ceremony later this year, when we are again able to safely gather in larger numbers. What we hope is our newly minted grads will know we share in the joy of their accomplishment. You have done the work, we are so proud of you and this is but one way for us to come together virtually to celebrate this important achievement.”
According to UofL, more than 3,200 degrees and certificates will be conferred across the universities 12 schools and colleges.
