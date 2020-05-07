Beshear announces reopening dates for restaurants, bars, other venues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 208 new cases of the coronavirus across the state, including a few dozen younger than age 40.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, a somber Beshear read off a list of ages of some of the newest patients, one as young as age 3, several in their teens and more than a dozen in their 20s, contradicting those on social media who insist the deadly virus only affects older people.
There have been a total of 6,129 cases in Kentucky. Of the newest cases, 45 were reported in Jefferson County. Eleven new deaths push the state total to 294.
As he does each day, Beshear again shared some noteworthy statistics:
+ 81,391 Kentuckians have been tested
+ 1,684 have been hospitalized; 351 are currently hospitalized
+ 714 have been in an ICU; 199 are currently in an ICU
+ 2,177 residents have recovered
At Kentucky’s long-term care facilities, 863 residents and 353 staff members have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The virus has killed 167 people at those centers.
Also Thursday, Beshear announced an expedited Phase 2, which will allow restaurants to open May 22, but only at 33-percent capacity. Unlimited outdoor seating is OK as long as restaurants can maintain proper spacing between tables.
The governor said movie theaters and fitness centers can open on June 1, with limited capacities as well. Campgrounds can open on June 11.
On June 15, child care facilities will be able to reopen, and youth sports can begin, but at heavily reduced capacities. Beshear will announce a July date for when bars can open and groups as large as 50 can gather. He didn’t sound optimistic about pools reopening anytime soon.
Beshear also announced a new testing partner. First Care Clinics in Hendersonville, Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Shepherdsville, Bardstown, Frankfort, Danville, Winchester, Somerset, London, Corbin, Pikeville and Middlesboro will offer coronavirus tests to anyone who wants one, seven days a week. The governor also said the co-pays will be waived, meaning there will be no out-of-pocket costs.
“Folks, this is big news,” Beshear said.
The governor said that once the First Care Clinics and other new locations open, testing will be available at 72 locations across the state.
“That’s a potential for 200,000 (tests) per month, and what the White House wants us to hit is 88,000,” Beshear said. “This is one of the reasons I believe that we can do healthy at work. It’s gonna be tough, we’re gonna have to be smart and we’re gonna have to be gradual.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.