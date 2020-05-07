Businesses get creative to celebrate Mother’s Day during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mother's Day is coming up this weekend, but due to the coronavirus some small businesses that would typically cash in are having to get creative.
"As you probably know, that is coming up this weekend," employees of the Louisville Tea Company said in a Facebook video. "If you didn't know, here's your reminder that Mother's Day is coming up. Call your mother sometime."
The Louisville Tea Company is open but with limited hours and coronavirus precautions, selling its Mama Bear Tea for the holiday.
Other businesses caught in the cross-hairs of COVID-19 are hoping to help people celebrate too.
Hadley Pottery has been operating with limited staff, selling products online. Despite all the challenges the virus has caused, the business has noticed a delightful biproduct of some very famous people staying at home.
The business posted on Facebook that their products could be seen in the kitchen of Adam Sandler during a recent Saturday Night Live skit. Hadley also posted that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was using one of their mugs on Meet the Press.
The owners Pink Tag Boutique, the self-proclaimed "Local, Mommy-Owned Source For The Hottest Trends" said this year is an especially important one to celebrate mothers.
Owner Britney Renbarger said the online retailer will be providing home delivery for moms because she knows some won't get to celebrate the holiday as usual.
"We just want to make it a special day, especially since its going to be different this year," Renbarger said. "I know, not a lot of people are going to be able to see their moms. So, if a little porch drop off would brighten her day, why not."
Many are offering brunch recommendations on the Louisville Take Out Facebook group.
