Dare to Care to receive $25K donation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A home builder is making a $25,000 donation to a local food bank to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donation by Arbor Homes to Dare to Care is part of a total donation of $100,000 that will be divided between food banks in Louisville and Indianapolis.
“It’s important for us to support and give back to the cities and towns in which we build,” said Curtis Rector, president of Arbor Homes. “We realize the urgency of the need and plan to distribute the funds immediately.”
Based in Indianapolis, Arbor Homes acquired Louisville-based Elite Homes in October 2019.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.