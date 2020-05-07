Employees greeted with heroes welcome at Louisville retirement community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nursing homes remain one of the hardest hit communities by COVID-19. Retirement communities in Louisville are making adjustments to keep morale up and infection rates down.
At the Masonic Homes Kentucky, there’s an entire drive-thru screening process that guests and employees must go through to get in. On Thursday, those employees were greeted with a hero’s welcome before starting their shift.
“It was so cool,” said Masonic Homes employee Virginia Boyd. “They were all waving. It was pretty neat.” Boyd was met with posters, waving hands, and happy residents, thanking employees for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Boyd works in transportation and said she’s seen a lot of support as a healthcare worker in recent weeks.
"We are appreciated. I hear that every day,” said Boyd. “Every day that I come into work, and so I look forward to coming."
The retirement community at the Masonic Homes is a little different than that of a traditional nursing home. It’s a lot more spread out over several buildings. That means the game plan to keep residents safe had to be different too.
"We are a campus of a lot of communities,” said Masonic Homes Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Candler. “We're a community within itself, so our approach to this has really had to be how do we address things for the whole campus."
On the Masonic Homes campus,706 employees are in healthcare-related roles, including nurses, nursing assistants, and others. In total, there are just shy of 1000 employees
