Florists, gift shops getting economic boost thanks to moms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on small businesses around the country and in Louisville.
This week, however, there’s an economic bright spot: Mother’s Day. It’s causing some businesses to be very busy, some barely keeping up with demand.
Many Louisville florists and gift shops have been relying on social media and internet sales to keep their businesses alive. This week they didn’t have to. For that, you can thank all those moms out there.
“Thankfully, the flowers have been huge for us,” said Amy Moyer, a manager for Colonial Designs in St. Matthews. Three generations of family florists, all of them wearing masks Thursday, are having a hard time keeping up with all the Mother’s Day orders.
“It’s been crazy," Moyer said. "The phones are ringing off the hooks.”
Employees have been coming in early to take orders and to help get them delivered following their new safety business model.
“Delivery folks are all in their masks and they’ve got their gloves on,” Moyer said. "We leave items on the front porch letting those that are receiving them know, they need to take those precautions when they pick up.”
Many Louisville florists are sending flowers to places where families can’t go, such as nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Delivery rules vary from center to center.
“In our Louisville campus, we are the size of a small college," said Conjuna Collier, Senior Vice President of Risk Management for Masonic Homes in Jefferson and Shelby counties. "We have over 900 people.”
Collier said because Masonic Homes is so big, they started communicating with families about deliveries in the middle of April. Local florists can deliver to Masonic Homes’ independent living apartments, but not to long-term care buildings. “We solely went on the recommendations of the Office of Inspector General not to allow those.”
In a nutshell, that’s commercial deliveries only for at-risk residents, like 1-800-Flowers using UPS or FedEx.
The reason?
Collier said commercial deliveries already have been working under universal safety guidelines.
“We want to do everything possible to minimize risk of exposure," she said.
Other nursing home operators said they are taking local deliveries, but all flower containers and gifts are wiped down with cleaning products before they get to residents. It’s not too late to send flowers; several florists like Colonial Designs are taking orders through early Saturday.
