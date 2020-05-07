Floyds Knobs nursing home residents treated to parade from family & first responders

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Floyds Knobs assisted living facility’s residents got a breath of fresh air after nearly two months of lockdown.
Residents at Azalea Hills were treated to a parade Thursday from the local fire and police departments, along with family members. It was all part of celebrating an early Mother’s Day.
The administrator at the home said the parade was a breath of fresh air for the residents and their family members who haven’t been able to see them during the coronavirus outbreak.
“This is the most socializing they’ve gotten in seven weeks,” Azalea Hills Assisted Living Administrator Cassie McCoun said, “so it’s a really special day for us. We just wanted families to be able to lay an eye on them.”
Family members had a chance to talk to their loved ones through windows after the parade with masks on.
McCoun said families have been very generous since the lockdown, even to the staff members.
