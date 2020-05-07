Ford plants in Louisville to restart engines, reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - America’s largest automakers are restarting their engines, including Ford’s two plants in Louisville.
General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler will reopen plants starting May 18.
Ford is taking a phased approach, the company reports, with parts makers resuming on May 11 and with plants that normally run three shifts only running two.
Ford says plants have enhanced safety and care measures.
A plant in Michigan and another on Ontario will start on one shift on May 25th.
